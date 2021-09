Curling Canada is set to enforce mandatory vaccinations for participation in events staged by the organisation.

All athletes, coaches, fans, volunteers, media and event staff and contractors above the age of 12 will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in, and attend, Curling Canada-affiliated events.

"Above all else, we believe this is necessary to provide the safest possible environment for everyone who participates in our events, and that point can’t be emphasized more strongly," said Katherine Henderson, chief executive of Curling Canada.

"There’s absolutely no question that vaccinations work and significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

"We want our athletes, our fans, our volunteers and our employees to feel as safe as possible at our events, and we believe this is a necessary step toward that goal."

Those attending competitions will have to provide proof of their first inoculation by September 8 and full vaccination by October 12.

All athletes, coaches, fans, volunteers, media and event staff and contractors at Curling Canada evens will need to be vaccinated ©Getty Images

The dates are aimed mainly at athletes participating in upcoming qualifying events for Beijing 2022.

"Curling Canada’s Board of Governors unequivocally supports the position that the organization is taking" added Curling Canada Board chair Amy Nixon.

"We ask that our staff provide environments for athletes to compete and fans to enjoy that are safe for everyone.

"We firmly believe that the health and safety guidance that they have asked for and received is being listened to and acted upon in the best interests of all."

The 2021 Curling Pre-Trials, hosted by Curling Canada, held from October 26 to 31, and the 2021 Curling Trials from November 20 to 28 will determine which athletes make it to the Canadian team for next year's Winter Olympic Games.