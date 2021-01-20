Canada Basketball sanctioned by FIBA for missing AmeriCup qualifiers over COVID-19 concerns

Canada Basketball has been fined CHF160,000 (£131,000/$179,000/€148,000) for failing to participate in the second window of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup qualifiers in November.

Canada’s men’s basketball team withdrew from two FIBA AmeriCup qualification matches, citing concerns around COVID-19.

Canada Basketball said at the time that playing the matches would have contradicted recommendations of medical professionals, as well as the Canadian Government’s travel regulations.

The Canadian team had been scheduled to face Cuba on November 29, before facing the US Virgin Islands the following day.

Both matches were set to take place in a bubble format at Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

FIBA began a disciplinary proceeding after Canada Basketball’s withdrawal from the two matches.

The FIBA Disciplinary Panel has now fined Canada Basketball CHF160,000 (£131,000/$179,000/€148,000).

Half the sanction has been deferred, so long as Canada Basketball complies with its participation in the next official FIBA competition.

Canada's sanction could be reduced should they compete in qualifiers during February ©FIBA

A one-point deduction in the FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers has also been deferred.

Canada currently have three points from two matches in Group C of AmeriCup qualification.

The Dominican Republic top the standings with seven points from four games, while Cuba and the US Virgin Islands have four points from three games.

The top three teams will advance to the FIBA AmeriCup, which is scheduled to take place next September.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Canada are currently listed to play four matches during the February window, including their two postponed games from November.

FIBA has scheduled the postponed matches against the US Virgin Islands and Cuba for February 17 and 18 respectively.

Canada is due to face the US Virgin Islands again on February 20, before rounding off qualification against Cuba on February 21.

The venue for the next set of qualifiers is yet to be confirmed.