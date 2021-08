FIFA President Gianni Infantino has urged Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exempt footballers from the 10-day hotel quarantine required upon their return from red-list countries, after Premier League clubs said they would not release their players for international duty in September where this would affect them.

Spanish clubs have taken the same stance as their Premier League counterparts, as have members of the English Football League.

In a statement, Infantino said the issue is "of great urgency and importance," and "suggested an approach similar to the final stages of Euro 2020 be implemented."

Wembley Stadium hosted the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals and final in July, with around 2,500 VIPs able to forego requirements to self-isolate and attend.

The FIFA President also called for "a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club."

Twenty-six countries are currently on the UK’s red-list, and the Premier League said last night the quarantine restrictions could impact all but one of its 20 clubs, with the potential for nearly 60 players to be affected.

It said that the decision not to release players had been made "reluctantly but unanimously," as the restrictions risked players’ welfare and fitness, and could make them unavailable for up to four matches in all competitions.

Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League, said that he supported the clubs’ actions.

"Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries - this is a matter of pride for all concerned," he said.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last night "clubs have reluctantly but rightly" agreed not to release players for international duty where they would travel to a UK red-list country ©Getty Images

"However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

"Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted.

"We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions."

Manchester United’s Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani last night posted a screenshot of the Premier League statement on his Instagram story, captioned ‘???’.

Sixty countries are on the UK’s red-list, including all ten members of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and several African countries.

One of those is Egypt, with Liverpool refusing to allow forward Mohamed Salah to play in his country’s home FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola, although the club confirmed it would be willing to allow him to play an away qualifier in Gabon, which is not on the red-list.

In March, European clubs refused to release players for South America’s World Cup qualifiers due to quarantine requirements, something that was permitted then under a temporary FIFA amendment.

However, the Bureau of FIFA Council controversially sanctioned CONMEBOL’s request for September’s and October’s international windows to run as triple matchdays rather than the usual double to allow March’s fixtures to be rescheduled.

That decision was criticised by the World Leagues Forum, representing 42 member leagues.

Six matchdays have been played in South American qualifying, with a further 12 scheduled before the conclusion of the round-robin format in March 2022.

FIFA’s next international window is due to begin next Monday (August 30), but several star players could be left in limbo should the stand-off continue.