Rohan Taylor will lead the Australian Dolphins swim team into the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after being confirmed as head coach on a permanent basis.

Swimming Australia confirmed Taylor will serve in the role through to December 2024 having held the position on a temporary basis since last June.

Taylor assumed the role vacated by Dutch coach Jacco Verhaeren, who had been in the post since 2013.

Verhaeren opted to return home to The Netherlands for family reasons, rather than extend his contract for an additional year due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Taylor’s leadership the Australian team won 21 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including nine gold.

It represented the biggest Olympic haul achieved by the Australian Dolphins team since Athens 2004.

Taylor has served as a coach at the Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Games will be the next multi-sport event on the agenda for the Australian team, with Birmingham 2022 now less than a year away.

Taylor will expect to lead Australia to further success at the Games after topping the swimming medal table at Gold Coast 2018 in dominant fashion, winning 28 gold, 21 silver and 24 bronze medals.

England were second on nine gold, 10 silver and five bronze.

"I am so incredibly proud of what we achieved in Tokyo - athletes, coaches and staff included - and the great environment we have built in this team over the past few years," Taylor said.

"With a shorter cycle to Paris now, I look forward to continuing the work with our coaches and athlete leaders to build on this success and maintaining the fantastic culture we have created."

Swimming Australia has also confirmed Tamara Sheppard has been appointed as high-performance director.

Both Taylor and Sheppard will report directly to Swimming Australia’s chief executive.

Australia will hope to repeat the success of Gold Coast 2018 at Birmingham 2022 next year ©Getty Images

Sheppard will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of high performance, including performance support and innovation, development of pathways and Paralympic swimming.

She served as general manager of high performance and team leader in Tokyo.

"Being a part of the leadership team in Tokyo was incredibly special and I felt very privileged to be able to witness the success of the team, achieved through the hard work of all the athletes and coaches," she said.

"I know we have a world-leading high performance program and I look forward to working with our staff and coaches to continue to build on the success of Tokyo."

Swimming Australia chief executive Alex Baumann said the appointments of Taylor and Sheppard will set the team up strongly heading into Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and then into the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

"Rohan has done an outstanding job leading this team through the challenges of COVID and creating an environment where athletes and coaches are able to thrive," Baumann said.

"The Board and I are fully supportive of re-contracting Rohan through to Paris following our most successful Olympic campaign ever.

"In the last 18 months, Tamara has shown great leadership in challenging times and stepping up into the role of high performance director is a natural progression for her and extremely well deserved.

"I have no doubt she will work tirelessly to continue to build on our world-leading environment for athletes and coaches to succeed."