A total of 32 weight classes will be contested across two disciplines when the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) Asian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championships begin in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow.

Athletes will be competing across two disciplines - MMA and striking MMA, with each featuring 16 weight categories - nine for men and seven for women.

The men’s categories are under-52.2 kilograms, 52.2 to 56.7kg, 56.7 to 61.2kg, 61.2 to 65.7kg, 65.7 to 70.3kg, 70.3 to 77.1kg, 77.1 to 83.9kg, 83.9kg to 92.9kg and over-92.9kg.

Meanwhile the women’s categories scheduled are under-48kg, 48 to 52.2kg, 52.2 to 56.7kg, 56.7 to 61.2kg, 61.2 to 65.7kg, 65.7 to 72.6kg and over-72.6kg.

The first two days of competition are due to take place at the Gazprom Sports Center in Cholpon-Ata, with the final day of action and Closing Ceremony scheduled to take place at the Cholpon-Ata Central Hyppodrome.

According to an information pack issued by organisers, there is a "high probability" that the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will be a guest of honour at the official Closing Ceremony.

Thank you to our partners who are supporting GAMMA for both the Asian championship and the @gamma_revolution forums this week in Kyrgyzstan. #GAMMAAsia #MMA #martialarts #GAMMA pic.twitter.com/4noRA82eaV — GAMMA (@gammaworldwide) August 22, 2021

The event at Issyk-Kul Lake in Cholpon-Ata were originally due to be held from July 21 to 26 but was postponed by a month to minimise the impact of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to encourage participating delegations to travel.

Speaking in the run-up to the championships Kyrgyzstan Federation MMA & PF President Babur Tolbaev said: "This time over 400 MMA athletes are going to fight not only for victory, medals, their country and a sense of significance - this time they will fight for real change in themselves."

Running alongside the Asian MMA Championships, which are due to conclude on Saturday (August 28), is GAMMA Revolution Fest.

GAMMA Revolution Fest is a five-day festival set to feature blogging, information technology and business forums, a film festival and an amateur chess marathon featuring more than 1,000 participants.

The festival of activities is open to participants in the GAMMA Asian MMA Championships.

GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said: "The GAMMA Revolution Fest is in line with our long-term ambition to promote MMA by delivering engaging global events, advocating values such as sportsmanship and driving positive change."