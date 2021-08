The Global Esports Federation has committed to matching the total donation to the Peacemakers Project created by Peace and Sport.

The organisation aims to raise at least €5,000 (£4,276/$5,871).

The Peacemakers Project will aim to address various social issues by training teachers across the world to deliver sessions on how peace can be achieved through sport.

It will be in operation for two years and will provide training to 200 peace educators and is set to benefit approximately 2000 children.

Terres-en-Mêlées in Togo and Burkina Faso, Colombian institutions COP-Colombia and Fundación ADA, Morocco's TIBU-Maroc, the National Olympic Committee of Burundi, All Black Hong-Kong, Naandi Foundation in India, APJS in Mali, AKWOS in Rwanda and RFI Clubs in the Democratic Republic of Congo will all help to implement the project.

We are a value-led organisation - equality, diversity, inclusion, and innovation. Inspired by the Peacemakers Project, we'll match the total donation for this worthy cause.



It will rely on the use of a mobile app created by Peace and Sport in partnership with MyCoach.

The app uses sport to promote positive values such as self-esteem, dialogue and respect, to encourage beneficiaries to team up with others.

It also gathers educational content presented in the form of tutorial videos and digital documents to give instructors a step-by-step lesson guide.

The Global Esports Federation says it is a value-led organisation driven by equality, diversity, inclusion and innovation.