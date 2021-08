Peter Twumasi, director general of Ghana's National Sports Authority (NSA), visited the Ashanti Regional NSA Directorate to welcome 250 newly recruited staff members prior to the 2023 African Games.

The NSA received financial clearance to employ new technical and other supporting staff to fill vacancies across the 16 regional directorates.

As Ghana prepare to host the Games for the first time, Twumasi reminded the staff of their responsibilities while instructing them to work tirelessly to help achieve the NSA's goal of enhancing sports development throughout the country.

He also revealed that the NSA will be organising a nationwide training workshop for the new staff to ensure they are capable of performing at their best.

Twumasi also inspected the progress of renovation work at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium was built in 1959 and is Ghana's biggest stadium with a capacity of 40,528 ©Getty Images

The stadium has been closed for over a year due to the developments and it is finally taking shape as the grassing of the pitch, installation of floodlights and new seats have all been completed.

The 47-year-old has been paying regular visits to the various regions as part of his work with the NSA's sports development officers and facility managers.

This is in line with the organisation's commitment to deliver widespread sports development and the provision of quality facilities across Ghana.

The 2023 African Games are due to be held in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast in the West African nation.

Ghana defeated Nigeria and Burkina Faso with their bid for the voting rights.

Ghana 2023 is set to be the 13th edition of the event.