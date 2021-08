The acting vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana Nana Aba Appiah Amfo met with a delegation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss ongoing plans to use the institution as a hub for the 2023 African Games.

During the visit from the delegation, led by Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, the team inspected ongoing work at various sports facilities on the campus.

These included the University of Ghana Stadium, the rugby field and the warm-up athletics track.

Gianluca Ramella, deputy manager of Consar Ltd. who is in charge of the engineering projects, took the Ministry of Youth and Sports delegation and the University of Ghana team around the sites.

Ussif added that the two teams discussed youth development in Ghana during the visit too.

The University of Ghana Stadium is being re-developed to meet standards for hosting the 2023 African Games.

The athletics track is being upgraded to international standard, there will be an expansion of the stadium capacity, a new warm-up track and football pitch and a rugby field.

"After touring the facility, I'm confident it will be ready in time for the utilisation of our athletes towards the hosting and organisation of the 13th African Games in Ghana," said Ussif.

Initially, there were plans to build a new Olympic Stadium in Accra, but this was shelved due to construction delays caused by COVID-19 - instead opting for the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

The Government of Ghana recently looked to borrow $170 million (£125 million/€145 million) for the African Games, according to GhanaWeb, with the loan intended to go towards the cost of sports and residential infrastructure.

The loan is to be provided by Cal Bank, and is being scrutinised by the Finance Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament.

Ghana was awarded the Games in 2018, beating Nigeria and Burkina Faso to the bid.

The last African Games took place in the Moroccan capital Rabat in 2019.