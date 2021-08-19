Pedro Cuervo, the Mexican Olympic Committee’s (COM) Chef de Mission for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, is due to attend a seminar later this month in which several issues in relation to the event are set to be discussed.

The inaugural edition of the Games have been postponed twice from their original dates in June and September, but are now scheduled to take place from November 25 to December 5 in Cali in Colombia.

The seminar is due to be held in Colombia from August 24 to 26, with Chefs de Mission from each country set to take part at the Games invited.

Cuervo claimed it offers a chance for logistical issues in relation to the Junior Pan American Games to be discussed.

"Everything related to the Pan-American Games, lodging, transportation, as well as the closing of nominal registrations, among other points, will be touched upon," Cuervo said

Mexico has 160 athletes who have secured their places in Cali via qualification events, with a potential further 60 still to be confirmed, with the qualification window due to close on August 20.

The Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games are due to be held from November 25 to December 5 ©Panam Sports

Qualifying began as early as the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, although athletics, swimming, cycling and fencing are among the sports where it has not yet concluded.

Cuervo claimed preparations were going well, and is excited about the opportunity for the country’s young athletes, with gold medallists qualifying directly for the Pan American Games in the Chilean capital of Santiago in 2023.

"They are nominal places, they are not for the country, they are places for these athletes to compete in Santiago de Chile," Cuervo said.

The Junior edition of the Games is open to athletes aged under-23, and 3,500 are expected to take part from 41 countries.

Organisers on Tuesday (August 17) 100 days to go before the event commences, unveiling the medal design.

Mexico has attended every edition of the senior Pan American Games, and at Lima 2019 finished third in the medal table.