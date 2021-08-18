Cali 2021 celebrated the 100-day-to-go mark yesterday as preparations for the first Junior Pan American Games continue.

Hosted in the Miguel Calero Hockey Coliseum at the Pan American Sports Complex, the celebration included unveiling the design of the medals, opening a new "Cali Sports City" monument and looking forward to the first event of its kind.

The medals have been engraved with the phrase "Fly high, the world is yours".

They feature the logo of the Games, supported by wings that represent the various bird species found throughout Cali and the Valle del Cauca.

Colombia has around 1,900 species of bird, of which 1,025 live in the Valle del Cauca.

In total, 1,910 gold, silver and bronze medals will be produced.

The Cali 2021 medals took more than a year to develop and are a unique design.

The gold medal features a bird-like design to celebrate the 1,025 species that live in the Valle del Cauca ©Panam Sports

Proposals were submitted, with respect for the environment and a sustainable approach key to the creation of the medals.

Every gold medallist will also receive automatic qualification for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Around 3,500 athletes from 41 countries are set to compete in the Junior Pan American Games.

The Games were postponed from their initial start date of June 5.

It was first postponed until September 9 to 19, before a further postponement was announced earlier this year.

They are now set to take place from November 25 to December 5.