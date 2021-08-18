The Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) has received a $500,000 CAD ($395,000/£288,000/€388,000) donation from National Bank to support more opportunities in sport for Canadians with a disability.

As a result, the PFC has inducted the bank into its Hall of Champions, which is comprised of individuals and organisations whose contributions help to benefit para sport in Canada.

Chief executive of National Bank, Louis Vachon said: "At National Bank, we believe that inclusion and diversity is core to healthy communities.

"We also believe in the transformative power of sport.

"Through this donation, we aim to help ensure that there are no barriers preventing Canadians with a disability from participating in sport.

"Whether it’s making sure that a young person with a disability has the chance to experience sport close to home, or for others going on to represent Canada at the Paralympic Games, we’ll be supporting and cheering you on the whole way!"

Aurélie Rivard won three of Canada's eight gold medals at Rio 2016 and served as the country's Closing Ceremony flagbearer ©Getty Images

PFC's contribution will provide support across three main program areas - early athlete development, next generation programming and high performance - to sustain Canadian para sport.

"We are thrilled to have the support of National Bank and to welcome them to the Paralympic Foundation of Canada community," said Dean Brokop, director of Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

"Far too many Canadians with disabilities do not have the opportunity to participate in sport and become athletes.

"This donation is going to go a long way towards providing those opportunities and helping more people achieve their goals and dreams."

Canada has hosted both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, in Toronto in 1976 and in Vancouver in 2010, respectively.