The Munich 2022 European Championships has adopted Iventis as the digital venue-planning platform for the event.

The software is a geospatial event-planning tool which enables teams to manage projects together on a single platform.

The company claims it makes complex planning processes more efficient, while reducing risks and identifying opportunities to make improvements and savings.

"We are happy to team up with such a renowned company as Iventis which will significantly support our team in their planning and delivery," said Lesleigh Klarmann, head of guest services at Munich 2022.

"The system will be used across several functional areas to develop plans and co-ordinate our efforts in the run up to the event."

Despite there only being one previous edition of the European Championships, the 2022 version will be the biggest multi-sport event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics.

"We're thrilled to have been selected by Munich 2022 to provide our collaborative planning software," Iventis chief executive Joe Cusdin said.

Rowers Oliver Zeidler, left, and Max Lemke, right, will likely compete for Germany at the 2022 European Championships ©Getty Images

"The European Championships are a relatively new event with an innovative, sustainable model which we are delighted to be a part of.

"It is also a complex, multi-sport event which is exactly what Iventis was designed for.

"For the first time, it enables the whole team, its stakeholders, and suppliers to plan every aspect of the event in a truly integrated way - moving away from plans being managed in many disparate formats.

"Munich 2022 joins the growing number of major events that have adopted Iventis to transform the planning process, and we look forward to working with the team over the coming year."

The event is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 21 next year.

Approximately 4,700 athletes from 50 nations are set to compete in nine sports across the city.

Athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, and triathlon will all be contested.