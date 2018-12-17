Peruvian badminton player Pilar Jauregui won the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) Athlete of the Month award for November following her performance at the Para Badminton Pan American Championships in Lima.

Jauregui left last month's Para Badminton Pan American Championships as the most decorated player, triumphing in the the women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the event.

She received 70 percent of the public vote.

Jauregui was nominated alongside the Mexican women’s wheelchair basketball team, who finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

©Lima 2019

They had dominated the women's Americas Region Qualifier to qualify for the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

Also nominated was International Blind Sports Federation judo world champion Alana Maldonado of Brazil, American wheelchair tennis players Nick Taylor and David Wagner and Bermudian boccia athlete Steve Wilson.

The nominations were put together from submissions by National Paralympic Committees (NPC) from across the continent, before the winner was picked by a public online vote.