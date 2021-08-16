First European World Table Tennis event set to begin in Budapest

Budapest is the scene for the first-ever World Table Tennis (WTT) event in Europe, with the main round beginning tomorrow.

WTT Contender Budapest belongs to the fourth tier of the WTT event structure, and a total prize fund of $75,000 (£54,000/€63,500) is on offer.

Men’s and women’s singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles competitions are all on the agenda.

The top seeds in both singles fields open against Hungarian players tomorrow.

England's Liam Pitchford - the world number 14 - faces home player Adam Szudi in the men's singles, with Nigeria's number two seed and Commonwealth Games runner-up Quadri Aruna facing Austrian Andreas Levenko.

Liam Pitchford is the men's singles top seed ©Getty Images

Monaco's Yang Xiaoxin is the highest-ranked women's player and will play Bernadett Balint in round one of the women's singles.

In the men's doubles, Hungary's Nandor Eceki and Szudi are seeded number one.

Qualifying for unseeded players took place yesterday and today at the Budapest Olympic Sports Hall.

WTT is the new commercial wing of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), aiming to modernise the commercial business activities of the sport.

Its launch has divided opinion and is likely to be a hot topic come the ITTF Presidential election later this year.

The first WTT events took place in a hub format in Doha in March.