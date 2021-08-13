Riejanne Markus went it alone to win stage two of the Ladies Tour of Norway and seize the general classification lead.

The Dutch rider, in Team Jumbo-Visma colours for this four-stage race, was in a three-rider breakaway before dropping the other two 23 kilometres from the end.

Markus grew the advantage to 1min 11sec with 10km remaining, and was then able to hold off the approaching peloton to claim a solo stage victory - just as Kristen Faulkner of the United States did yesterday on stage one.

It is Markus' first victory on the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's WorldTour.

The first 43 riders were all given the same time for the 145km ride to Mysen - 3 hours 40min 1sec - but Markus' winning margin was more comfortable than the one enjoyed by Faulkner yesterday, with American Coryn Rivera of Team DSM around 10 lengths of a bicycle back in second place.

Canadian Alison Jackson from Liv Racing finished third.

Markus and Faulkner have the same time in the general classification, but it is the Dutch rider who has been given the leader's yellow jersey.

Tiril Jørgensen, who is in Team Norway colours, is four seconds behind in third.

Another 145km route lays ahead tomorrow, from Drammen to Norefjell, finishing with a 10.5km climbing stretch where the riders will gain 790 metres of elevation.