Brazil is set to host the 2022 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup, following official selection from the FIBA Regional Office in the Americas.

Set to welcome the best men's teams in the Americas, the 19th edition of the AmeriCup is scheduled to take place from September 2 to 11 2022.

It will be the first time since 1984 that Brazil will be due to hold the competition, when FIBA Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt led the hosts to gold in Sao Paulo.

Twelve nations are set to compete in the tournament next year - Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela, United States, US Virgin Islands and Brazil.

The US are the defending FIBA AmeriCup champions from 2017 ©Getty Images

"It's an honour and a privilege to return to the country of Brazil to play the FIBA AmeriCup 2022," said FIBA Americas executive director Carlos Alves.

"FIBA and the Brazilian Basketball Confederation have been working together for a long time and now have a very structured and inspiring plan to bring this event to Brazil next September."

This edition was initially set to take place in 2021, but it was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US won the 2017 AmeriCup, which was held in three countries for the first time - Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

There have been five unique winners of the past five editions of the AmeriCup - the US, Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.