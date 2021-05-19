The best 3x3 basketball national teams in the Americas will compete for continental supremacy when they meet for the first AmeriCup in 3x3 history, which is due to take place in Miami from November 12 to 14.

This new International Basketball Federation (FIBA) event will mark 3x3’s return to Miami nine years after the city hosted the final of the first FIBA 3x3 World Tour.

"The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will be a great enabler for us to accelerate growth of the game across our zone," FIBA Americas executive director Carlos Alves said.

"We’re thrilled to bring the AmeriCup 3x3 to Miami, not only because Miami is where we have our regional head office, but more importantly, the city encompasses all the main traits of our game: urban, iconic, vibrant, international and multi-cultural."

This new FIBA event will be conducted in partnership with Vaunt Inc. (Vaunt), a sports and entertainment company that creates and produces alternative competitions and has exclusive future rights to the 3x3 AmeriCup in the Americas.

"I became a part of the FIBA family in 2001 through my experience playing with USA Basketball," said Vaunt chief executive and former National Basketball Association player Roger Mason Jr.

"Now as the co-founder of Vaunt whose goal is to align opportunities at the intersections of sport, technology, content and competition, my basketball journey has come full circle with this ground-breaking partnership.

"As a former Miami Heat player, I am excited about bringing the AmeriCup to Miami and the impact we will make for years to come."

The participating teams will be announced at a later stage.

As is the case for every FIBA 3x3 national team official competition, the event will feature the same number of men and women’s teams, who will play alternatively on the same court in front of the same fans.

The 3x3 format, involving two teams of three players in opposition on a basketball half-court, was played successfully for the first time in international competition at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

It is due to make its full Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.