IOA secretary general says Tokyo 2020 medal haul is "only the beginning"

The secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Rajeev Mehta has said the country's record medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics "is only the beginning" as focus turns towards future Games.

At Tokyo 2020, India won one gold, two silvers and four bronzes, with the country winning its first Olympic title since Beijing 2008.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the nation's first medallist in athletics since 1900 and only the second individual gold medallist from India when he threw 87.58 metres.

Abhinav Bindra was the first Olympic champion from the country not from a team sport.

Mehta applauded the nation's athletes on their best performance at the Games.

"First of all, please allow me to congratulate each and every one of you for a successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," said Mehta in a statement.

"Team India's participation in the Olympics couldn't have ended on a sweeter note, with our brave athlete Neeraj Chopra bringing home our first gold medal in athletics.

"There was plenty of hope and expectations as India sent its biggest-ever contingent to the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

"And my heart fills with pride to say that the Indian contingent has registered its best-ever performance at an Olympic Games edition - winning a total of seven medals, breaking our previous best record from the London 2012 Olympic Games."

Congratulations @BajrangPunia Olympic Bronze medallist! The nation is proud of your spirited efforts to win India's 6th medal at #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia — rajeev mehta (@rajeevmehtaioa) August 7, 2021

At London 2012, India won two silvers and four bronzes.

Mehta praised the efforts of those who finished fourth at the Games, narrowly missing the chance to contribute to the medal table, including golfer Aditi Ashok and the women's hockey team.

"Our athletes displayed great sportsmanship and spirited efforts at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," he added.

"This would not have been possible without your support.

"I would like to congratulate all our athletes, their coaches and support staff, the National Federations, Government of India and Sports Ministry, our proud sponsors of the Indian Olympic team and the staff for helping Team India etch in the history books - our best-ever medal tally at the Olympic Games.

"This is only the beginning, we'll be back stronger together."

India's two silvers won at Tokyo 2020 went to women's weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and men's wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Bronzes were won by women's badminton player PV Sindhu, women's boxer Lovlina Borgohain, men's wrestler Bajrang Punia and the men's hockey team.