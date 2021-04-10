IOA President Batra stands by Tokyo 2020 official Bhanot, tells critics "to go and bang their head"

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has insisted Lalit Bhanot will remain a key individual in the organisation, despite an Ethics Commission decision going against him last month.

The IOA Ethics Commission ruled that Bhanot should be temporarily removed from IOA positions, including from his role as chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Preparations Committee.

According to The Hindu, the temporary measure is pending a final decision from the IOA Ethics Commission.

The compliant regarding Bhanot was reportedly submitted in May last year, with questions raised over his involvement in the IOA as the International Olympic Committee has insisted previously that officials facing charges should not be involved in the administration of the organisation.

Bhanot, the former IOA secretary general, previously spent 11 months in jail on corruption charges also linked to the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The Hindu reported that Bhanot faces further charges associated with the Games.

The IOA Ethics Committee noted that Bhanot had offered his resignation in October.

Batra has reportedly insisted that he will not accept Bhanot’s resignation, vowing that Bhanot will continue to serve on IOA commissions should he remain IOA President.

Former Delhi 2010 secretary general Lalit Bhanot reportedly faces further charges related to the Games ©Getty Images

"If anybody has a problem thank you very much," Batra said, according to the New Indian Express.

"I don’t care, he is my chairman.

"As simple as that.

"For me he is very important.

"If somebody does not like his face, they are welcome to go and bang their head.

"As long as I am president, he will continue.

"If I get elected in November, he will remain as chairman."

Bhanot also serves as an official at the Athletics Federation of India.

He chairs the AFI’s Planning Commission, while holding membership of several other commissions.