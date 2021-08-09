World Netball has declared its intent to see the sport played at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games with the support of Netball Australia.

World Netball has stated it is aware that the Organising Committee and International Olympic Committee decisions on this matter will be made many years from now.

As a result, it will use the time available to work with Netball Australia to present a compelling case for inclusion.

"All our member nations are excited at the potential of being part of the Olympic family in 2032," said Liz Nicholl, World Netball President.

"We are committed to ensuring that our case for inclusion adds significant value to this very special Olympic Movement."

Netball has featured at the Commonwealth Games since the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, but never at the Olympic Games.

"In such a challenging time, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have brought so much joy to households right across Australia," said Kelly Ryan, chief executive of Netball Australia.

"I, like many people in the netball community, have watched in awe of our Australian athletes who have represented our country with pride, humility and determination.

"We congratulate them for their incredible achievements and wish our Paralympians the best of luck as they compete in two weeks’ time.

"We want our junior netballers to dream of Olympic glory in the sport they love.

"We want our netball fans, who are the proudest and most passionate supporters, to cheer on their favourite athletes as they compete in the green and gold with the whole world watching on.

"Our sport deserves to be played on the biggest stage."

The Brisbane Cricket Ground is set to act as the main venue for the 2032 Olympics ©Getty Images

Netball is a global game, played by over 20 million people across more than 80 countries.

However, the vast majority of those players are female.

The Olympic Charter indicates that in order to be accepted, a sport must be widely practiced by men in at least 75 countries and on four continents and by women in no fewer than 40 countries on three continents.

Netball Australia claim that male participation in netball is increasing year-on-year, with a growing number of men and boys taking part in competitions offered by affiliated entities and in competitions and pathways offered by the Australian Men’s and Mixed Netball Association.

Sydney is set to host the Netball World Cup in 2027, the sport's most prestigious tournament.

Australia has been historically dominant in the competition, winning 11 out of a possible 15 titles.

They are also the most successful team in the Commonwealth Games' netball tournaments with three gold and three silver medals.

World Netball has acknowledged that the best opportunity for the sport to present itself on the Olympic stage will come when the host nation is a strong one.

Australia's world number one ranking and competition success cements this.