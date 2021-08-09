Netball Australia has announced a 21-member Origin Australian Diamonds team for 2021-2022 as it prepares to make its return to international competition, as well as details for the Suncorp Super Netball League Finals Series in domestic competition.

The Diamonds are set to compete in the four-match Constellation Cup against New Zealand in October, and the national governing body is hoping to announce further test matches.

Australia is looking to regain the Constellation Cup, after New Zealand won it for the first time since 2012 back in March.

The squad was selected by Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich and national selectors Anne Sargeant OAM and Michelle Wilkins, and features debutants in Sunday Aryang, the 20-year-old defender for the West Coast Fever, and the Giants Netball’s defensive mid-courter Amy Parmenter.

Midcourter Ash Brazill has returned to the Collingwood Magpies team this season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2020 and her form has ensured her a return to the national side, the only player from her club to make the team.

She returns to the Diamonds with New South Wales Swifts defender Maddy Turner.

The Swifts are the Super Netball League’s most represented club in the Diamonds squad, with Turner joined by Sophie Garbin, Paige Hadley, Sarah Klau and Maddy Proud.

They are closely followed by the West Coast Fever, who have four players featuring in the squad announcement in Aryang, Jess Anstiss, Courtney Bruce and Verity Charles.

The Fever would have topped the regular season standings in the Netball Super League were it not for a 12-point deduction for historical salary cap violations.

Instead, it was the Giants who won the minor premiership, and they are represented by Parmenter, Kiera Austin and Jamie-Lee Price.

Sunshine Coast Lightning complete the top four who progressed to the Finals, with Cara Koenen and Stephanie Wood’s performances earning them places on the national team.

Giants Netball's Amy Parmenter has been selected for her Diamonds debut, and will compete in the Super Netball League Finals Series with her club later this month ©Getty Images

Last season’s Super Netball League champions were Melbourne Vixens, and despite finishing bottom of the eight-team league for 2021, they are represented by three players in Kate Moloney, Liz Watson and Joanna Weston.

The Diamonds squad is completed by Gretel Bueta and Kimberley Jenner of the Queensland Firebirds and Caitlin Bassett of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, who play in New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership.

Head coach Marinkovich is confident that the squad will prove to be successful.

"Selecting a squad is never easy, especially when you look at the quality of performances that have consistently been put out during the Suncorp Super Netball season," she said.

"I am delighted with the versatility that we have selected and the skillset that these players possess.

"There is an absolute belief that the players will successfully transfer their elite performances to the Diamonds game plan and the international stage.

"We are committed to building on what we started as a group late last year and I am looking forward to integrating the new squad members and enhancing and evolving the programme with their contribution.

"There is a huge amount of energy coming from the players about what lays ahead and that is extremely motivating, especially when they have faced many obstacles through the Suncorp Super Netball season."

A Diamonds development squad for 2021-2022 has also been announced, which includes the Giants Sophie Dwyer who has been invited to the national team training camp in September.

Prior to returning to international duty, players from the Giants, Swifts, Fever and Lightning will compete in the Super Netball League Final Series this month.

The major semi-final between the Giants and Swifts is set to take place on Saturday August 14, at 1pm AEST with the winners automatically progressing to the Grand Final.

The winners of the minor semi-final between the Fever and Lightning at 3pm AEST on the same date will advance to the preliminary final against the losers of the major semi-final.

The preliminary final is due to take place on Saturday August 21 at 3pm AEST, with the winners set to compete in the Grand Final on Saturday August 28 at 2.30pm AEST at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena to determine the overall champion of the Super Netball League.