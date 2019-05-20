Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho will take part in the demonstration of teqball at next month’s African Beach Games on the island of Sal in Cape Verde.

It was confirmed earlier this year that teqball would be a demonstration sport at the event, which is due to take place from June 14 to 23, as well as the 2019 African Games in Morocco's capital Rabat.

Sal will host the African Beach Teqball Cup, a doubles tournament comprising 12 teams including special guests Ronaldinho and female doubles partner Natalia Guitler as representatives of Brazil.

The pair will take part in the group stages only.

A partnership between Ronaldinho and the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) was announced earlier this year.

It saw the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner join other former footballers, including Frenchmen Robert Pirès and William Gallas and Portugal’s Simão Sabrosa, in promoting the sport.

Ronaldinho has become a fan of teqball since retiring from professional football and is regularly seen playing at his home and on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, where he lives.

He will also be attending a press conference and gala dinner during his time in Cape Verde.

"Ronaldinho is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time and someone who has taken naturally to teqball due to his unmatched skill, agility and flare," said FITEQ vice-president and co-founder Viktor Huszár.

"We know there are also many talented teqball players in Africa and many more who are yet to try it but who could have a promising future in the sport.

"We look forward to seeing teqball continue to grow in Africa and welcoming the teams competing for the African Beach Teqball Cup doubles title in June."

A partnership between Ronaldinho and FITEQ was announced earlier this year ©Sal 2019

The inaugural African Beach Games will feature 11 different sports with 30 medals set to be contested by around 800 athletes representing the National Olympic Committees of Africa.

Teqball’s inclusion as a demonstration sport means it will not be included in the overall medal tally, but the tournament will be an official part of the FITEQ calendar.

African athletes have had the opportunity to demonstrate their talent and skill at other international teqball events, including the second edition of the World Cup in Reims in France last year.

It was there that Cameroon, Morocco and Algeria competed in a pool of 42 countries, with the latter two progressing to the final 16 in the doubles event.

The African Beach Teqball Cup will be contested on June 17 and 18 by teams from Algeria, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Mauritius, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

"It’s important to us that we create an exciting programme for everyone attending the first African Beach Games and we have no doubt that teqball will help us to achieve that," said Yann Craven, chief executive of the Sal 2019 Organising Committee.

"It is the world’s fastest growing sport for a reason and we have seen many athletes in Africa take up the sport in recent months as they realise its future potential."

Since its establishment in 2017, the Lausanne-based FITEQ has been seeking recognition from major international sporting organisations to support its quest to make teqball an Olympic sport.

The Olympic Council of Asia was the first to recognise teqball at its General Assembly in Indonesia's capital Jakarta in 2018, paving the way for the burgeoning sport to feature at the next Asian Beach Games in 2020.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Oceania National Olympic Committees are both expected to follow in due course by announcing teqball as a recognised sport.

As part of a development plan to support the growth of teqball in new territories, FITEQ intends to donate tables and funds to national federations planning on competing in future events.