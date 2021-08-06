English leads way at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after record-equalling opening nine

Harris English of the United States tops the leaderboard after the first day of action at TPC Southwind in the World Golf Championships (WGC)-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The world number 10 won in Memphis at the St Jude Classic in 2013 before it gained WGC status, and he made a great start with four birdies in as many holes on this occasion.

After notching seven birdies during an impressive opening nine to equal the record for the lowest nine-hole total at TPC Southwind, English bogeyed the par-four 10th and 12th before recovering with three birdies in the final four holes to take a two-stroke lead at eight-under-par.

Four players are close behind him on six-under, with Mexican Carlos Ortiz the best-performing golfer who had also competed at the Olympic tournament less than a week ago.

Ortiz looked in contention for a medal in the Japanese capital until a disappointing final round in which he finished seven-over.

However, he showed no signs of letting that affect him at the WGC Invitational after recording a bogey-free round.

American pair Jim Herman and Matthew Wolff both struck seven birdies with one bogey to leave them in the tie for second, with England’s Ian Poulter the best performer who started on the back nine after a round of 64.

World number six Bryson DeChambeau is in a group of three on five-under alongside fellow American Scottie Scheffler and Australia’s Marc Leishman.

US quartet Daniel Berger, whose terrific 77-foot putt secured a birdie on the 15th, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa and Sam Burns are a further shot back at four-under.

A host of stars hit three-under, including defending champion Justin Thomas of the US, his compatriot and Open champion Collin Morikawa - who was involved in the seven-way playoff for bronze in Tokyo - and South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Two former winners of the WGC-Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Ohio prior to its move to Memphis are two-under -- 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and fellow Olympic bronze-medal playoff competitor Paul Casey of England -- are two-under, as well as 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland.

A mass of Americans finished on one-under-par.

It included world number two Dustin Johnson, who won in 2016, newly crowned Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

Further Americans included Brooks Koepka, winner of this event in 2019, who broke even, and Open runner-up Jordan Speith, who finished one-over.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy finished two-over.

The second round of the four-round tournament begins today (August 6), with the first tee-off at 9.15am CDT (3.15pm GMT).