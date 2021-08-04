Worldwide Olympic Partner Panasonic has extended its support for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Leaders Programme through to 2024, it has been confirmed.

Panasonic has been tasked with providing creative and technological expertise along with a network of influencers and ambassadors to inspire the next generation of sports leaders.

The IOC claim its collaboration with Panasonic underlines both organisations’ commitment to "youth engagement and empowerment" and demonstrates its "renewed approach" to working more closely with the Worldwide Olympic Partners on purpose-led initiatives that use sport as a tool for social change.

"We are delighted that Panasonic is continuing its commitment to the IOC Young Leaders Programme and investing in the young generation," said Timo Lumme, managing director of the IOC’s television and marketing services.

"Thanks to Panasonic’s incredible support, we have been able to continually expand and develop this initiative, allowing us to engage and empower the next generation of sports leaders, who inspire us all with their commitment to creating positive change in their communities through the power of sport."

As a founding partner, Panasonic has supported the IOC Young Leaders Programme since 2017 and continues to do so by providing both additional funding to be used as grants and audiovisual equipment.





"As a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games since 1987, and of the Paralympic Games since 2014, we at Panasonic truly believe in sharing the passion and spirit of the Olympic Movement, which aims to achieve world peace through sport," said Yoshiro Morii, executive officer and director of the Groupwide Brand Strategy Division at Panasonic Corporation.

"The IOC Young Leaders Programme represents exactly such a goal of inspiring passion for positive change among youth to create a more ideal society and empower younger generations.

"It was therefore a natural choice for us to extend our partnership with the IOC on such a wonderful programme and continue to share the passion and inspiration of various young talents around the globe to help build a better world - the same way Panasonic aims to solve social issues through various technological innovations."

The IOC Young Leaders Programme was launched in 2016 in the hope of empowering young people to leverage the power of sport to make a positive difference in their communities.

Since the initiative - previously known as the Young Change Markers Programme - was established, the IOC claim young people have delivered over 116 sport-led projects in communities across the globe, benefitting more than 30,000 people.

In February, 25 Young Leaders were selected for the new edition of the programme, which has been revamped to ensure that each participant is given the tools, resources and opportunities they need to reach their potential as a social entrepreneur.

The IOC say the new edition will operate as an enhanced, four-year programme, with each participant receiving a total of CHF 10,000 (£7,947/$11,065/€9,320) in seed-funding over the four years, supported by weekly learning modules and leadership opportunities.