Japan's Yamato Fujita has been named the softball Most Valuable Player at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as former United States star Jessica Mendez described the day of the medal matches as a "fantastic day".

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) jointly announced the first-ever All-Olympic Softball Team and individual awards.

Fujita appeared in every game, going seven for 18, with a .389 batting average and three home runs.

She also pitched eight innings and allowed just two runs.

Minori Naito, who was named the best defensive player, was also included in the All-Olympic Team.

Monica Abbott of the US was named best left-handed pitcher, while Japan's Yukiko Ueno was named best right-handed pitcher.

The best catcher award went to Kaleigh Rafter of Canada, with her teammate Jenn Salling named the best at first base.

The All-Olympic Team infield is completed by Ali Aguilar of the US at second base, Yu Yamamoto of Japan at third base and Anissa Urtez at shortstop from Mexico.

The All-Olympic outfield members are Italy's Laura Vigna, Haylie McCleney of the US, and Suzannah Brookshire from Mexico.

The US' Amanda Chichester was named the best designated player.

In all, the All-Olympic Team consisted of four players from the US and Japan, three from Canada, two from Mexico and one from Italy.

NBC commentator and double Olympic medallist Jessica Mendoza said the day of the softball medal matches was "fantastic" ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mendoza told the WBSC the day of the medal-deciding matches was "fantastic".

The two-time Olympic medallist, who works as a commentator for NBC said: "A fantastic day.

"I think the best softball game I’ve seen in Olympic history was Canada-Mexico that was such a good showcase of the game: Pitching, hitting, defence, the emotions, you saw Canada win their first medal, Mexico on their debut making it that far, it was pretty magical.

On the final itself, Mendoza added: "The host country in Japan outplayed the United States.

"We saw it in 2008, they played their best softball in the gold medal games and that is what you dream about, that is what you prepare for.

"Even though the US has the record against Japan as far as overall wins, in the games that matter, Japan seems to find a way.

“I think Japan had the softball gods on their side.

"[Amanda] Chidester hit a ball so hard off the forearm of the third baseman which ricocheted to the shortstop and it was caught.

"At that moment, I realised Japan was meant to win."