Brazil's reigning champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze successfully defended their women's 49erFX title at Tokyo 2020, as Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell captured a dramatic 49er gold.

Both boats tasted success 24 hours later than planned after a lack of wind at Enoshima Yacht Harbour yesterday caused a postponement of all racing.

Grael and Kunze went into today's medal race tied for the lead with Dutch duo Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz, but finished third to claim top spot for themselves on 76 points.

The Dutch pair could only finish ninth out of 10 boats to end on 88 points, which pushed them down to bronze.

They were leapfrogged by Germany's Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke, who started the day three points off the lead and came home fifth to end on 83 points.

Brazil's pair struggled to find a lane at the start but the host nation's heroes from Rio found a gap next to the committee boat with 10 seconds left.

They tacked out to the right with the rest of the fleet staying left.

At one point the Dutch boat was last and out of the medals, but Bekkering and Duetz pulled back two spots to get in front of Spain's Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo and confirm bronze.

Fletcher and Bithell started the day eight points behind New Zealand's defending champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke but won the medal race to move in front of the Kiwis and claim a stunning victory.

Both boats finished on 58 points after the New Zealanders finished third today - but gold went to Britain by account of their medal race victory.

The ending could not have been closer as Britain crossed the line only a fraction in front of Germany's fast-finishing Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.

The Germans, watched by their compatriot and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, won bronze on 70 points and would have handed the gold to New Zealand had they finished first.

Medal races in Nacra 17 and finn will be held later today.

