European Taekwondo Union General Assembly to take place at President's Cup in Istanbul

The European Taekwondo Union (ETU) is to host its General Assembly and elections in Istanbul next month, coinciding with the 2021 President's Cup.

The President's Cup is due to take place from September 15 to 22, and the ETU General Assembly is now due to coincide with the tournament in Turkey.

A exact date has not yet been specified.

Sakis Pragalos of Greece is the incumbent President of the ETU, having held the position since 1999, and his term is due to expire at the General Assembly.

Presidency of the ETU also comes with the status of World Taekwondo vice-president.

Fred Buitenhuis of The Netherlands is the current ETU Deputy President, Michail Fysentzidis of Greece secretary general and Phivos Christou is the President of Small Countries.

Sakis Pragalos has led the European Taekwondo Union since 1999 ©ETU

Slavi Binev of Bulgaria, Spain's Jesus Castellanos Pueblas, Italian Angelo Cito, Israel's Michel Madar, Metin Sahin of Turkey, Russians Anatoli Terekhov and Igor Yuzefovich, and Germany's Stefan Klawiter are all vice-presidents of the ETU.

New ETU statutes adopted this year dictate that elected officials can serve three consecutive terms in any role before a compulsory break of at least four years - but terms served before the reforms will not count towards a candidate's limit.

An online World Taekwondo General Assembly is scheduled for October 11, where President Chungwon Choue is expected to stand for re-election.