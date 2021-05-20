The International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) podcast series A Winning Mindset: Lessons From the Paralympics has won a Webby Award in the Best Branded Podcast or Segment category.

It claimed the accolade from a shortlist which also included global organisations such as mindfulness app Headspace.

The podcast was launched in August in association with Allianz and has been produced in collaboration with Livewire Sport.

Twenty episodes have been made available so far.

"We are delighted to accept this award on behalf of the IPC, Allianz, Livewire Sport and show host Andy Stevenson," said Natalia Dannenberg-Spreier, the IPC's head of brand and engagement.

"Huge thank you to the Para-athletes and special guests.

"Their stories of defiance, leadership and self-acceptance motivated and provided life lessons to our listeners.

"In a year where the global pandemic has disproportionately affected the world’s 15 per cent who have a disability, it was important for the voices of the world’s largest marginalised group to be heard, to initiate change towards a society more inclusive of persons with disabilities."

Nominees across different categories included Oprah's Book Club, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

Following the award win, the IPC and Allianz confirmed that a second series of A Winning Mindset will launch later in the year, focusing on 20 new athletes.

The Webby Awards is a leading international award series honouring excellence on the internet, once described by the New York Times as the "internet's highest honour".

Winners are chosen annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a judging body composed of more than 2,000 members.

Greek boccia player Greg Polychronidis, Australian goalball player Meica Horsburgh and French wheelchair basketball player Grace Wembolua were among the guests on the first season of the IPC podcast, along with Paralympic champions Sherif Osman of Egypt and Bebe Vio of Italy.