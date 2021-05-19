New Codes of Points have been released by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in men's and women's artistic, trampoline, acrobatic and aerobic disciplines, applicable from January 1 next to December 31 in 2024.

"For gymnasts, there is no more eagerly awaited sporting regulation than the new Codes of Points," said a FIG release.

"As the reference document governing each discipline, the Code of Points is instrumental in giving general direction to the sport, through the values granted to the various elements and combinations, as well as the penalties imposed for errors.

"Every four years, the Codes in every discipline receive an in-depth review.

"The aim is not to undertake major changes but to make the modifications or adjustments that may be necessary to properly reflect the evolution of the disciplines and above all, to ensure the safety of the athletes."

The new Codes of Points usually come into force the year following the Olympic Games.

Following the one-year postponement of Tokyo 2020, their publication was delayed to avoid any confusion with the current regulations.

"The development of the Codes of Points is a long process led by the Technical Committees of each discipline," FIG said.

"This process also involved Gymnastics’ national federations and continental unions that were given several opportunities to give their feedback on draft versions of the Codes and share their own ideas to enhance the rules.

"The final versions were then approved by the FIG Executive Committee."

Codes of Points for rhythmic gymnastics and parkour disciplines are due be published in the coming months, once approved by the FIG Executive Committee.