South American Volleyball Confederation appoints new President after death of Lloreda

Marco Tullio Teixeira has been appointed President of the South American Volleyball Confederation (CSV) following the death of Rafael Lloreda last month.

Teixeira, a former vice-president of the organisation, is set to serve in the position until 2024.

Lloreda died at the age of 69 in April after being hospitalised with COVID-19.

He had been unanimously re-elected to serve a third four-year term in October.

Teixeira, a member of the FIVB Board of Administration since 2014, is due to complete Lloreda's term at the helm of the continental body and will assume the Colombian's place on the Executive Committee.

"Of course, this moment is sad due to the sudden loss of Lloreda, a dear friend and leader to all of us in South America," said Teixeira, a former beach volleyball player.

Colombia's Rafael Lloreda died at the age of 69 after being hospitalised with COVID-19 last month ©FIVB

"We have advanced a lot on the continent, both in beach volleyball and on the court, although we still have a lot of work ahead.

"I hope to contribute to the growth of volleyball through my extensive business experience, in addition to dedicating myself to upholding the great responsibility of leading the CSV."

FIVB President Ary Graça had paid tribute to Lloreda after his death.

"These are very sad times for the entire volleyball family," said Graça.

"My deepest sympathies and condolences are with Dr Lloreda’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time.

"Rafael was not only an accomplished volleyball professional, he was a very dear friend of mine.

"Rest in peace, dear Rafa.

"We will all miss you dearly."

Julio Perez Alfaro of Uruguay will join the FIVB Board of Administration to fill the vacant CSV spot on the Board, the FIVB said.