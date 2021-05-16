Home racer Schär earns third victory at World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil

Home athlete Manuela Schär earned her third win at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil as she triumphed in the talent-stacked women’s T54 400 metres race today.

Switzerland's Schär, a marathon winner at Boston, London, Chicago and New York since 2017, clocked 53.10sec to finish clear of Tatyana McFadden of the United States - seven times a Paralympic champion, 13 times a world champion and multiple major marathon winner - who clocked 54.51.

Third place went to Germany’s Merle Menje in 56.65, with home wheelchair racer Alexandra Helbling fourth in 57.42.

Britain’s Samantha Kinghorn earned her fourth win at the Grand Prix following earlier successes in the T53 200mm, 800 and 100m events.

Kinghorn won the T53 400m title in 55.55, ahead of Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner, who clocked 56.47.

Brent Lakatos of Canada won two races on the day.

The first came in the men’s T53 400m, where he clocked 48.07 to win from Russia’s Vitalii Gritsenko, who recorded 50.38, and Britain’s Moatez Jomni was third in 50.44.

He then earned victory in the men’s T53-T54 5,000m in 10min 17.24sec from Daniel Romanchuk of the US, who clocked 10:17.46.

But Romanchuk, winner of the men’s T54 800m on the opening day, finished with a second win over 400m.

The 22-year-odl world champion, who has won marathons in Chicago, New York, Boston and London, clocked 46.15 to finish well clear of Britain’s Nathan Maguire, who recorded 47.54.

Today was the final day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix.