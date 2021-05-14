The inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali in Colombia, originally scheduled from September 9 to 19, will now take place between November 25 and December 5.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic said the decision had been made to allow competing nations and the host country to step up their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"After several months of meetings with the Colombian authorities, we have adopted this measure that we believe is the best option to protect the health of our young athletes," Ilic said.

"We want to give more time for both the organising country and the participating nations to advance in their vaccination processes.

"This will allow more delegations and the largest number of people to be inoculated against COVID-19 when the Games begin."

The first Junior Pan American Games, due to be held in the Colombian city of Cali from September 9 to 19, will now take place between November 25 and December 5 ©Getty Images

Organising Committee executive director Jose Luis Echeverry, added: "The decision we have made is very positive.

"It will be very beneficial to be able to wait a little longer given the emergency caused by COVID-19 not only in Colombia, but throughout the continent.

"With this new date, it gives us the possibility of having safer Games for everyone because when the time comes, we will have a higher vaccination rate in the host country."

The first Junior Pan American Games will bring together more than 3,800 athletes from 41 countries, who are set to compete in 39 disciplines.

The gold medallist in each sport will automatically qualify for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.