The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appointed Michael McNamee as the chair of the organisation's Ethics Expert Advisory Group.

McNamee, who holds Professorships in ethics at KU Leuven in Belgium and Swansea University in Wales in the United Kingdom, has already taken up the role, beginning at the start of May.

He replaces Bartha Knoppers, who stepped down after 18 years on the advisory group, including five as chair.

Knoppers is the chair in law and medicine at Canada Research, and director of the Centre of Genomics and Policy in the Department of Human Genetics at McGill University.

"WADA welcomes Professor Michael McNamee as chair of the Agency's Ethics Expert Advisory Group," said WADA director general Olivier Niggli.

"Professor McNamee's breadth of experience and expertise in ethics related to anti-doping policy, sports, genetics, medical and scientific research will bring valuable guidance to the Agency.

"I also wish to thank outgoing chair Bartha Knoppers whose dedication and insight have been of great support to WADA over the many years of her involvement."

Bartha Knoppers stepped down as chair of the WADA group after five years ©Getty Images

The Ethics Expert Advisory Group is assembled annually by WADA management.

The current members of the group are Silvia Camporesi of Italy, Timothy Caulfield and Andreanne Morin of Canada, Sigmund Loland of Norway and Ambroise Wonkam of South Africa.

This group provides independent expert ethical opinion in relation to combatting doping in sport, as well as develop and recommend policy suggestions for WADA and governing bodies.

The group engages with WADA in the areas of testing, science, medicine and legal affairs.