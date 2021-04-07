World Lacrosse has promoted Kenya and the Philippines to full members of the governing body.

Both the Kenya Lacrosse Association and the Philippines Lacrosse Association will now be able to send a voting delegate to the World Lacrosse General Assembly.

National sides from each country will also be eligible to progress to the championship bracket at World Championship events, meaning they will be able to battle for medals.

The decision to promote both countries was recommended by the World Lacrosse Development Committee.

Kenya becomes the second full member from Africa after Uganda.

Both countries will now be able to send a voting delegate to the World Lacrosse General Assembly ©Getty Images

"We congratulate the leadership of the Kenya Lacrosse Association and the Philippines Lacrosse Association for reaching this important milestone in the continued development of their National Governing Bodies," said World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern.

"It is through the shared commitment of our National Governing Bodies and Continental Federations that we strive to make certain every young person, anywhere in the world, who wishes to participate in our great game has the opportunity to do so, and that their experience in lacrosse is lasting and positive."

World Lacrosse has also approved a recommendation to consider an application from Saudi Arabia for associate membership.