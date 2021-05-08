An independent poll has found public support for a potential Vancouver 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games stands at 55 per cent, rising to 77 per cent should public money not be required.

The poll has been published by Insights West, a marketing research firm based in Western Canada.

The online study was conducted from April 28 to 30, with a sample of 883 residents across British Columbia.

The poll follows John Furlong, the President and chief executive of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, presenting the potential merits of a bid at a Vancouver Board of Trade in April.

Total support for the Games was listed as being at 55 per cent, comprised of 24 per cent who "strongly support" the bid and a further 31 per cent who "somewhat support" a potential effort.

Opposition is also split between those who "somewhat oppose" at 19 per cent, with 26 per cent listed as "strongly oppose."

Support is claimed to be higher among women than men, as well as those aged between 18 to 34.

Support viewed as higher in the City of Vancouver where 60 per cent of respondents are seen as supportive, compared to between 48 per cent and 57 per cent in other areas.

Insights West say when asked about their support or opposition for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, the current level of support is similar, with 59 per cent seen as supporting the Games looking back to the time it was held.

The firm say support for the Games would be increased to 77 per cent should only private sector money be used.

Total support without public sector money would reportedly see this rise to 77 per cent, split between those who "strongly support" the bid at 43 per cent to 34 per cent who "somewhat support."

The bid opposition would reportedly drop from 34 per cent to 23 per cent.

This would comprise of 12 per cent who "somewhat oppose", with a further 10 per cent "strongly opposing."

Vancouver hosted the Winter Olympics in 2010 ©Getty Images

"Support for the 2030 Winter Olympic bid in British Columbia is highly contingent on the amount of public money that would need to go into support the bid process and host the Games," said Steve Mossop, President of Insights West.

"Early polling suggests that despite being in the middle of a pandemic, there is public support, and that British Columbians are aware of the social and economic benefits of hosting Olympic Games.

"Last time around, there was early initial public hesitation to supporting the Games which increased dramatically though the years culminating in the Canadian men’s hockey gold medal game and record-breaking medal haul.

"British Columbia residents have fond memories of the 2010 Games, and I’m sure that is part of the reason public support is so high at this point."

The poll found most British Columbians, regardless of their support for the Games, believe that the Games would bring significant economic and social benefits to the province in 2030.

A total of 83 per cent believe the Games could create valuable jobs, along with 80 per cent providing a post COVID-19 boost to tourism.

Around 76 per cent expect a Games would provide a boost to the economy, with the same number expecting an infrastructure boost that would be used for years to come.

The poll says the major reason for any opposition to the Games would be the potential for the project to interfere with other spending priorities.

A total of 85 per cent of those opposing a bid believe the cost to taxpayers would be too high, with 80 per cent suggesting money could be spent on other things.

The poll can be viewed in full here Vancouver 2030 poll.pdf