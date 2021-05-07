Bids for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the World Athletics Championships and the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup are under consideration by UK Sport as the Government agency targets a decade of hosting major sporting events.

UK Sport has published a list of hosting aspirations for the next decade, which includes 97 events across 44 sports.

The organisation has published the list as part of a new 10-year strategic plan from 2021 to 2031, which will focus on the ambitions of keeping winning and winning well, growing a thriving sporting system and inspiring positive change.

UK Sport said the list of potential hosting opportunities could build on major events already secured, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Rugby League World Cup, the rescheduled UEFA European Championships for men and women, as well as the inaugural combined Cycling World Championships in Glasgow during 2023.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is among the events where a feasibility study is already underway, with a joint bid from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales being explored.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly backed a bid for the tournament in March, with a reported £2.8 million ($3.8 million/€3.2 million) pledged towards efforts to staging the event for the first time since 1966.

England has since launched unsuccessful bids for the 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

UK Sport say live feasibility studies are underway for the 2026 European Athletics Championships, the 2031 Ryder Cup and a future Tour de France Grand Depart.

A feasibility study is underway for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby opened the dialogue phase for the 2025 and 2029 women's tournaments and the 2027 and 2031 men's events in February.

Proposals would have to be submitted by January 2022, with the governing body expected to announce hosts of the four competitions next May.

UK Sport says a bid has been lodged for the World Athletics Road Running Championships, with the first edition of the event set to be held in 2023.

World Athletics invited bids in October, with the event set to incorporate the existing World Athletics Half Marathon Championships, a five-kilometre competition, and mass races for recreational runners.

The World Athletics and Para Athletics Championships are among other mega events listed as being opportunities.

London held both events in 2017.

The men’s T20 World Cup and upcoming editions of the men’s and women’s Cricket World Cup are under consideration, along with tennis’ Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The multi-sport European Championships has been viewed as an opportunity.

Newcastle and Gateshead announced in January its intention to bid for the third edition of the event, following Glasgow and Berlin in 2018, and Munich in 2022.

UK Sport say the list features 46 World Championships.

Feasibility studies are already underway for a World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Team Table Tennis World Championships, Para Table Tennis World Championships and the Hockey World Cup.

UK Sport says the list collectively could provide a boost to the UK economy of close to £7 billion ($9.7 billion/€8 billion), although the organisation says it is likely that some of the events on this list will not progress to the bid stage.

"With the support of The National Lottery and Government the UK has built a global reputation as a first-class destination for the biggest sporting occasions," said Sally Munday, UK Sport chief executive.

"Combining a knowledgeable and passionate sporting public with our well-established infrastructure and technical event hosting expertise means the UK is primed to maintain its position as a global sport event hosting force for many years to come."

UK Sport said its 10-year strategic plan will involve "significant shifts for the high-performance sport community."

The organisation said that winning and being competitive remains the priority, but outlined that it recognised that sporting success creates a platform to inspire and effect lasting positive change for individuals and society.

UK Sport said its target to keep winning and win well includes a goal of achieving a top five finish in the Summer Olympic and Paralympic medal tables in Paris and beyond.

The organisation has targeted becoming increasingly successful in Winter Olympic and Paralympic sport.

Several governance scandals have emerged in sporting organisations in the UK in recent years, leading to UK Sport saying the latest plan includes a commitment to uphold the highest standards of ethics, integrity and athlete welfare.

UK Sport says it will also seek to support a more diverse group of athletes to win medals across a broader range of Olympic and Paralympic sports.

The strategic plan outlines an ambition to increase collaboration and ensure every organisation which receives investment upholds the highest standards of ethics and integrity while also operating efficiently and effectively.

The third ambition of inspiring positive change will reportedly see UK Sport seek to use sporting success to drive change across wellbeing, diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

The strategic plan can be accessed in full here UK Sport strategic plan.pdf