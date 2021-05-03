Organisers of the rescheduled 2021 Winter Universiade in Lucerne are hoping to recruit around 3,800 volunteers for the multi-sport event.

Lucerne 2021 has opened registration on the Swiss Volunteers platform and is seeking people to help before, during and after the event, both in the host city and at the various competition venues.

Roles for sports clubs will be available in addition to individual positions, Lucerne 2021 said.

Those who work for more than five days at the event, set to take place from December 11 to 21 after being postponed from its January slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to keep their uniform as a souvenir.

"A sports event of this magnitude depends on the commitment of the volunteers, who also play a very important role as a link to our guests from over 50 nations," said Lucerne 2021 managing director Urs Hunkeler.

"After all the things we have missed out on in recent times, volunteering at the Winter Universiade 2021 is a great opportunity to put yourself back at the heart of the action and experience all of the emotions up close."

Lucerne 2021's head of volunteers Giuliana Schmid said a series of "diverse" roles were on offer to people who want to volunteer at the event.

"For example, they could find themselves reporting on the competitions, looking after the teams or helping with catering," Schmid said.

"The volunteers can expect unforgettable experiences and a unique behind-the-scenes look at a major event.

"Talking to visitors from abroad is extremely enriching and working alongside volunteers from completely different backgrounds is fun and educational.

"Such events always establish countless contacts as well as great memories."

Around 1,600 athletes are set to compete at the 2021 Winter Universiade in the Swiss city.