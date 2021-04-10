Zug official hopeful of "full stands" and "exhilarating play" at Lucerne 2021 ice hockey finals

Urs Scholl, President of the Zug Organising Committee for Lucerne 2021, is hopeful the Bossard Arena stands will be full when it stages ice hockey matches at this year's Winter Universiade.

The men’s preliminary-round matches are set to be held at Eishalle Sursee before Bossard Arena in Zug stages the women’s and men’s semi-finals and finals.

With the world still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, it is not known whether spectators will be permitted to attend the Winter Universiade, scheduled to be held from December 11 to 21 after being postponed from January.

Scholl has expressed a desire to see a packed Bossard Arena for the ice hockey contests.

"The highlights will clearly be the semi-finals and finals in the Bossard Arena - a top stadium with hopefully full stands," said Scholl of Zug's role in the multi-sport event.

Scholl said there was still plenty of work to do to prepare for the Winter Universiade but is confident it will be the "best advertisement" for ice hockey.

🇨🇭Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade team selections announced!



Team selections announced for the @Lucerne2021 Winter Universiade! FISU's flagship winter sports event will take place from 11-21 December 2021 and here are the teams for the Curling and Ice Hockey events...#Unisport pic.twitter.com/x3SGQEJhWP — FISU (@FISU) March 11, 2021

"Due to the postponement, we have to re-plan all the processes," said Scholl.

"These tasks will keep us busy until summer.

"After that, other projects will follow, such as the branding of both halls or the closing ceremony in the Bossard Arena, which we have to discuss with other people from the Organising Committee.

"I hope that the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade will be the best advertisement for hockey and the dual career.

"Certainly, we want to show ourselves as friendly and courteous hosts and present Zug in the best light as a tourist destination."

Last month, Lucerne 2021 confirmed the men's and women's teams for the competition.

Russia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, South Korea, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States are set to participate in the 10-team men's tournament.

Canada, Japan, China, Russia, Switzerland and the US are due to compete in the six-team women's contest.

"I was surprised by the quality of the ice hockey matches at the Winter Universiade 2019 in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk," added Scholl.

"I’m excited to see how our home team will perform against the big nations like Russia and Canada.

"The silver medallists from Krasnoyarsk 2019, Slovakia, are also sure to display some exhilarating play."