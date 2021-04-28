USGA to allow limited number of fans to attend US Open and US Women's Open

A limited number of fans are set to be able to attend the US Open and US Women's Open in June, the United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced.

Organisers have revealed that spectators coming from outside of California, where both majors will be held, will require proof of vaccination to be able to enter the venues.

Residents of California will need to show they have been vaccinated 14 days prior to the tournament or have a negative COVID-19 test result.

Mask wearing will be mandatory for all fans, even if they have been vaccinated or tested negative.

The US Women's Open is scheduled to run from June 3 to 6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco, with the men's competition due to take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego between June 17 and 20.

Bryson DeChambeau won the men's US Open at Winged Foot in New York in September ©Getty Images

Both events were staged behind closed doors last year because of the coronavirus crisis.

"Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open Championships," said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer.

"We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved."

Fans were allowed to attend The Masters at Augusta National earlier this month, while other Professional Golfers Association Tour events have also been played in front of small numbers of spectators.

The Ladies Professional Golfers Association has held every tournament without fans since the resumption of the tour last July.