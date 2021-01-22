Organisers of the rescheduled Ryder Cup are planning to host more than 40,000 people a day at the postponed event at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September if the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.

Operators and owners of Whistling Straits in Haven, Destination Kohler, have revealed plans to allow spectators to attend the biennial match between Europe and the United States.

"The original plan is what we're with right now [with] 40,000 to 45,000 spectators on site per day," said Michael O'Reilly, director of golf operations at Destination Kohler, according to Yahoo Sports.

"Right now, that's what we're planning for.

"Obviously, the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America and Kohler Company, we're going to adhere to state and local guidelines and recommendations.

"There's a lot of golf tournaments to be played between now and late September, including the PGA Championship, which is in May down at Kiawah.

"We have the opportunity...to learn a lot along the way, and as things change and evolve, for us to pivot.

"But as of right now, that's what we're hoping for, full attendance and full corporate hospitality."

The Ryder Cup was initially scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed to September 24 to 26 this year due to the pandemic.

"Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh back in July 2020.

"It became clear that our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible."

The PGA Tour restarted in May following a two-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

To date, there have been 42 Ryder Cups, with the last taking place at Le Golf National in Île-de-France in 2018, which Europe won by a margin of seven points.

In 1979, Team Europe was formed, with the previous editions being between the US and Britain and then the US and Britain and Ireland.

The US has won 26 of the 42 Ryder Cups.