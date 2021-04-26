Sydney is to stage the Netball World Cup in 2027 after Netball Australia won the rights to the tournament.

Qudos Bank Arena, which is in Sydney's Olympic Park and was built for the 2000 Olympics and Paralympics, will be the primary venue.

It will mark the fourth time Australia hosts the Netball World Cup and the third edition in Sydney, after the 1991 and 2015 tournaments.

Qudos Bank Arena was used in 2015.

Netball Australia will be celebrating its centenary in 2027, when the 16 best national teams in the world are now set o descend on the city.

"An enormous amount of work went into our bid and it’s thrilling to think that we can now begin to transform our vision into reality," said Netball Australia chair Paolina Hunt.

"We know that netball plays a key role in connecting and empowering young women and girls and an event such as this is a North Star for young athletes who can now dream of working to represent the Diamonds in front of huge home crowds.

"We acknowledge the responsibility of winning an event such as this and will work to ensure that lasting benefits will be enjoyed by communities throughout New South Wales, Australia and the region."

Organisers claim the event will leave lasting benefits for women and girls inside and outside of the netball community, and this is the ninth World Cup to be awarded to New South Wales as the state bids to fulfil its 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.

Australia beat New Zealand in the final when Sydney last held the Netball World Cup in 2015 ©Getty Images

Since 2019, New South Wales has helped stage the Rugby League Nines World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup in cricket and tennis' ATP Cup.

In the coming years it is due to host matches in the men's T20 World Cup next year, 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and now the 2027 Netball World Cup, as well as staging the Road World Cycling Championships in 2022.

"We are delighted to be welcoming the world’s best netballers and their supporters and families to NSW for this event in 2027, which will deliver enormous economic and social benefits to our state for years to come," added New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Liz Nicholl, President of the International Netball Federation, said "Australia put in a strong bid and we are confident they will deliver an excellent event".

South Africa is due to stage the 2023 World Cup, where New Zealand will be defending champions.

"As our sport continues to grow and evolve at an unprecedented rate around the globe, we look forward to working with the Organising Committee and Netball Australia on netball’s growth and development whilst delivering a thrilling world-class event that will no doubt inspire all and work towards creating a better world through netball," added Nicholl.