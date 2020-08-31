Marinkovich to take the helm of Australian national netball team in 2021

Stacey Marinkovich is set to take the helm of the Australian national netball team after the conclusion of the Super Netball season in 2021.

Current coach of the West Coast Fever, Marinkovich brings more than a decade of coaching experience to the role.

This includes at an international level, with the 39-year-old the specialist centre court coach of the Australian development squad and Australian Fast5 head coach.

Awarded the Joyce Brown Coach of the Year in 2018, Marinkovich has also had a lifetime of involvement with the Netball Australia pathway as an elite player within state representative teams and for the Perth Orioles and West Coast Fever until her playing retirement in 2009.

"This is something I have been working towards my entire professional life and I’m absolutely honoured and humbled that Netball Australia have granted me the opportunity to lead the world’s best netball team," Marinkovich said.

"I am acutely aware of the expectations, the history and responsibility of taking on such a position and I am very much looking forward to growing the success of the Origin Diamonds programme.

"Coaching the Origin Diamonds is not about me as a coach.

"It is about the team that is representing the nation and Netball Australia, and everything I will do in my time as head coach is about the quality of that representation.

"My coaching philosophy has always been to evolve my athletes by embedding a collaborative purpose and generating principles and standards that enable players, support staff, stakeholders and the wider netball community to thrive and advance towards sustained success."

Marinkovich will continue to coach the West Coast Fever until the end of the 2021 Super Netball season before stepping full-time into Diamonds head coach duties.

Australia are the dominant force in netball with 11 world titles ©Getty Images

She will be in the role for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

"Australia is spoilt for choice when it comes to high quality coaches and the quality of the applicants, as you would expect, was outstanding," said Netball Australia chief executive Marne Fechner.

"The head coach role is critical within the context of our national high-performance system and we are excited to have Stacey stepping into the role, she is an outstanding coach and leader.

"Stacey understands the complexity of the performance challenges ahead and the expectation we all have for this team.

"The incoming coach will be charged with unlocking the extraordinary ability of this team and we’re confident that Stacey’s people first approach, technical capability and drive for success will do just that.

"We have and will continue to work closely with the West Coast Fever on the succession planning they have in place for their next coach and we will do all that we can to support that process."

Marinkovich succeeds Lisa Alexander, who was in charge of the national side from 2011 until earlier this year.

It is unknown when the Australian netball team will next play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netball Australia and Netball New Zealand are continuing discussions around completing the annual four-match Constellation Cup test series this year, pending travel allowances across the Tasman.

Australia are the dominant force in netball and are currently ranked number one in the world.

They have earned 11 world titles and three Commonwealth Games gold medals.