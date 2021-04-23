The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed British company Lumi will operate the voting in the Presidential election at its remote Congress next month.

Lumi has been entrusted with running electronic votes for a host of International Federations during the coronavirus pandemic and it had been widely expected it would be selected by the FIH.

An independent notary from British firm Cheeswrights Scrivener Notaries LLP will chair and oversee the election process, the FIH said.

Incumbent President Narinder Batra is being challenged by Royal Belgian Hockey Association head Marc Coudron in the election, the main item on the agenda for the May 22 Congress.

The FIH was forced to abandon plans to stage the Congress as a hybrid event, with some attending in person and others remotely, because of growing concerns over the COVID-19 situation in India.

The Presidential election, where Narinder Batra is being challenged for his position by Belgium's Marc Coudron, is the main item on the agenda for the Congress ©Getty Images

The Congress is set to expel Indonesia as a member and replace it with a new National Association in the country.

"This is due to the non-fulfilment of their obligations by the current National Association," the FIH said when publishing the agenda for the Congress.

Congress members will also vote on accepting The Gambia, Saudi Arabia and Timor-Leste as full members and statute changes to extend its powers to cover virtual or esports activities and competitions in the sport.

The elective Congress had been scheduled for last year before it was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, extending Batra's term as President.

Hockey's worldwide governing body had hoped to hold the entire Congress, where four places on the Executive Board are also up for grabs, in person before changing its plans due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The full Congress agenda can be read here.