World ParaVolley is to increase its online education opportunities this year and beyond, with help from grants offered by the International Paralympic Committee.

The governing body is in the process of creating an online learning platform to teach classifiers, coaches, referees and technical officials.

Grant funding had initially been used on face-to-face technical courses at competitions in Asia last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shift online.

Initially, the online learning will focus on three areas - level one classification, level two classification (theory) and level two coaching.

Courses will be developed by a team of experts, with Australia's Jenni Cole, the head of World ParaVolley Classifier Education, in charge of classification.

Britain's Steve Jones, the chair of the World ParaVolley Coaches Commission, will look after coaching.

The courses will be offered from the middle of this year onward, with a focus on Asia-Oceania in place for certain parts.

However, people from other regions are also welcome to get involved.

Future plans include online learning options for referees and technical officials, with World ParaVolley working with Negactive, a specialised e-learning group based in Croatia, to develop the delivery platform.

The online courses will be developed by a team of experts ©Getty Images

"One of the most important functions for World ParaVolley is to look to the future and to increase the human capital of the organisation in the most advanced way possible, given the technology of today," said World ParaVolley President Barry Couzner.

"This project will break new ground and enable us to deliver quality training to our team of volunteers anywhere in the world in a consistent manner."

Ivana Pavic, World Para Volley's development director, added: "Having online educational opportunities is vital for growth both within our federation and beyond.

"This initiative represents the possibility to open new doors, to reach more people, to build our team, and to make Paravolley even more well-known.

"Most importantly, it gives us a unique opportunity for inclusion among people both with and without a physical impairment - which is an important element to help facilitate growth in Para-sport."