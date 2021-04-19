Franco Falcinelli, President of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC), has detailed the terms of the agreement he signed with International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev last week to formally establish the European Boxing Academy in Assisi.

Educational programmes for boxers and coaches are among projects set to be delivered at the long-awaited Academy, which insidethegames reported in December 2019 would cost €2 million (£1.7 million/$2.4 million).

AIBA has undertaken to use the Academy as a venue for its official events and to participate in its activities.

It also undertakes to improve the general education level of the boxing family and to train boxers and qualified specialists in different boxing areas, including coaches, referees, judges and managers.

AIBA will develop and improve the educational programmes offered at the Academy, and will also appoint a person from its head office to be responsible for cooperation with the Academy and ensure the programmes are implemented correctly.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev, left, sparred for six rounds during his recent visit to Assisi to signal the establishment of the European Boxing Academy ©Italian Boxing Federation

For its part, the European Boxing Academy Foundation undertakes to operate the Academy to meet AIBA standards and not to "damage the reputation of AIBA and the boxing, conducting all its marketing activities in accordance with AIBA regulations and directives".

The Foundation must also "properly conduct financial activity of the Academy, preventing any violations of the law, such as fraud, corruption, money laundering, etc."

And finally, "AIBA students should have priority over other students when passing the educational programmes."

In his EUBC newsletter, Falcinelli also praises AIBA for the running of the Youth World Championships currently underway in Kielce in Poland.

Falcinelli added in details of Kremlev's activities in Assisi, which included getting to grips with three-time Olympic medallist Roberto Cammarelle.

"Before leaving back to Moscow he had an open training session with the boxers of the Italian national team, including six rounds of conditional sparring with Roberto Cammarelle - Olympic champion in Beijing - and Sumbu Kalambay, the former World Boxing Association champion - demonstrating good technical abilities," Falcinelli wrote.

"But the goal was that to make athletes understand that the President of AIBA is one of them.

"It was a strong message for everyone."