First medals to India and Thailand at AIBA Youth World Championships in Kielce

India’s Poonam and Thailand’s Panida Kawkankhun became their respective countries first medallists at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Championships in Kielce, Poland.

Poonam defeated Kazakhstan’s Nazerke Serik to reach the last four of the women’s 57 kilograms featherweight category.

The Asian youth champion was a year older than her Kazakh rival and she made her superior experience tell.

"I was a bit nervous before the quarter-final but I calmed myself down when I stepped into the ring," Poonam told AIBA.

"I did not watch any videos about Nazerke Serik, this was the work of my coaches, and I followed their instructions.

"I felt that I could work at the good level from the first seconds until the final gong."

Kawkankhun was too experienced for Italy’s Giorgia Paradisi in their 57kg quarter-final.

The Thai talent kept the fighting distance and her long-range style helped her avoid the Italian attacks.

"I am so proud that I could get a medal for Thailand at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships," Kawkankhun said.

"I am over the moon."

Moldova and India were the next nations to secure a medal - colour still to be decided - after victories for their fighters in the women’s +81kg heavyweight quarter-finals.

Moldova’s Daria Kozorez lived up to her reputation as European youth champion and it took only three minutes for her contest against Spain’s Clara Paraiso to be stopped by the referee.

The gold medal favourite in the category, India’s Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan, also progressed, although had to box until the final gong against Hungary’s newcomer Reka Hoffmann.

Home boxer Oliwia Toborek was next to secure a medal with an emotional win over Russia’s Tatiana Bogdanova.

The fourth guaranteed medal in the +81kg category was captured by Kazakhstan’s Yeldana Talipova who stopped Ukraine’s Viktoria Levchuk.

The men’s 60kg lightweight and 75kg middleweight categories produced some compelling action from those striving for quarter-final places.

Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi, the unbeaten Asian youth champion used his speed and rhythm to earn an easy 60kg men’s lightweight win over his larger opponent, Azerbaijan’s Jalal Gurbanov.

Elsewhere in the 60kg category Cuba’s Jadier Herrera and India’s Akash Gorkha produced a fantastic battle and it was the Cuban who got the verdict after a stronger third round.

In one of the most anticipated 75kg middleweight contests of the day, Brazil’s Cologne Boxing World Cup winner Isaias Filho was smarter than Cuba’s Albert Gonzalez and joined the last eight.