Baseball Australia has appointed Olympic silver medallist Glenn Williams as its new chief executive.

The former Major League Baseball third baseman is set to replace Cam Vale, who has held the role for the past four years.

"It’s an absolute honour to have the chance to lead the game I grew up in and love," said Williams, who is due to start his new position on April 19.

"We’ve had a terrific era of success, and everything says we can now go even further, both on and off the field.

"Though Cam’s leadership of the sport and the tremendous effort put in by a wide range of baseball stakeholders, we are well positioned to seek great opportunities for baseball in Australia.

"I’m grateful to the Board for appointing me as the next chief executive for Baseball Australia and entrusting me to lead the growth of baseball in Australia.

"As a player, coach and administrator I’ve spent a lifetime in baseball.

"I’ve experienced first-hand how great our game is and the passion our baseball community has.

"I’m excited to work closely with the baseball community to grow our great sport here in Australia."

Former third baseman Glenn Williams helped Australia clinch silver at Athens 2004 ©Getty Images

During his playing career, Williams had spells at Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins.

Williams was notably part of the Australian men’s team that earned a silver medal at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

After managing the Australian Baseball League outfit Sydney Blue Sox, Williams joined Baseball Australia in 2015.

"Glenn needs little introduction across the baseball community in Australia," said Baseball Australia President David Hynes.

"He is a product of our sport, but also has great new ideas about how we become more fun, more sustainable and more competitive."

Australia are sixth and eighth in the respective men’s and women’s world rankings ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.