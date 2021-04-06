This year's European Universities Cycling Championship in The Netherlands has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said they had considered several possibilities, including moving the event from Nijmegen and shifting it to later in the year, before deciding to call it off.

The event had been scheduled to take place in the Dutch city from June 8 to 13.

It was due to be staged following the cancellation of the International University Sports Federation World University Cycling Championship in 2020.

Measures imposed in The Netherlands to combat the pandemic were cited as the reason for the cancellation.

"As an Organising Committee, we did not take any chances in deciding not to organise the event," said Organising Committee chairman Joost van Wijngaarden.

"We could have thrown in the towel a few months ago, knowing that it would be very difficult to organise the event this year, but we did not.

"Until yesterday we looked at every possible option to still achieve our goal.

"Corona-bubbles, no audience, moving to the fall, to later in the summer, and even at an alternative, hermetically lockable location, everything was negotiable, but all options ultimately proved unfeasible for various reasons.

"The main goal was always to organise a quality and safe event for all participants, staff, volunteers and other people involved.

"Unfortunately, this proved not to be feasible in these difficult times."