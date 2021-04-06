The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has announced that it will hold an Under-21 World Cup in Saint-Étienne in France this year.

Competition is set to take place between September 24 and 26 although matches could begin a day earlier if there is enough interest.

Entry is open to all IKF members, with the French Korfball Federation set to serve as organisers.

The World Cup is billed as an alternative to the IKF Under-21 World Championship - which was set for Chinese Taipei in July but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the IKF, the World Cup is a "standalone event" with "no direct relationship to the regular IKF under-21 competition calendar".

Unlike the World Championship, participation is not connected to the IKF world rankings and the idea is to give as many countries as possible the opportunity of under-21 competition.

Korfball is a mixed gender team sport ©Getty Images

How the tournament works will depend on how many teams enter.

It is anticipated that countries will face multiple matches on the same day.

"Although the outlook for September regarding the coronavirus situation in Europe currently looks positive, it must be clear that the health of everyone involved will always have the highest priority," the IKF said.

"Therefore the IKF will closely monitor the developments of the corona situation in the coming months together with the host country.

"In the middle of June formal evaluation is planned to decide on the continuation of the event."