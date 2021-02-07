The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has cancelled its Under-21 World Championship and delayed the under-19 event by a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese Taipei was due to host the under-21 event in July but organisers said new restrictions brought in meant going ahead would be "impossible."

Health authorities had ruled that everyone who enters Taiwan for the event would need to spend two weeks in quarantine.

The IKF Executive Committee had hoped to postpone the tournament but ruled this was not possible due to the rest of its competition calendar.

"Of course, this cancellation is a very unfortunate and painful decision for everyone involved, including our young athletes that were looking forward to this event," the governing body said.

Competition at the Under-19 World Championship was due to take place between April 2 and 4 this year but these dates have also been declared as a non-starter.

New dates of between April 15 and 17 next year have now been set, in the host city of Kutná Hora in the Czech Republic.

The IKF thanked the Czech Korfball Association (CKA) for their flexibility in moving the tournament.

"The IKF would like to express its gratitude towards the CKA for their collaboration and efforts over the last difficult months," a statement said.

"The IKF Is fully confident that next year's edition will be a big success."

Last month, IKF President Jan Fransoo admitted that "multiple" national organisations have been left "fighting for survival" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed confidence that major competition would return in 2021 after the Europa Cup and Europa Shield were the only international events to survive last year, taking place in January.

It has also been confirmed that the 2021 Asian Korfball Championship in South Korea has been called off.